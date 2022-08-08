Marathi Actor Akshay Waghmare Recovers From Dengue

Marathi Actor Akshay Waghmare has been unwell since the last few days. He was recently diagnosed with dengue fever. In the meantime, Akshay shared an update about his health on Instagram.

Akshay Waghmare is quite active on social media. He often shares everything about his personal life and work with his fans. Akshay was diagnosed with dengue a few days ago so his fans were worried. In the meanwhile, Akshay informed his fans that he has recovered from Dengue.

“First of all, Happy Friendship Day to all of you. Friends, I had dengue a few days ago and now that I am free from dengue, my health is improving very well. May your love and blessings always be with me,” wrote Akshay.

He also suggested to his fans to take care of their health. “ Take care of yourself because any disease is ultimately troublesome. It’s better to take care of it.”

Seeing the post, fans also started sharing comments. One of the users wrote, “Be careful and get well soon.” Another fan said, “Take Care.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Waghmare (@akshayswaghmare)



Akshay Waghmare married Arun Gawli’s daughter Yogita Gawli. Their wedding was a grand affair and was a topic of discussion among the people, including the media at that time. Now they both have a cute daughter. Their daughter’s name is Arnaa. The two have been sharing several pictures with their little one on social media.

On the work front, Akshay started his career as a model but he earned fame and several titles including Mr Fresh Face 2011 and Mr Personality Pune 2011. In 2012 Akshay made his acting debut with the Marathi film The Strugglers- Amhi UdyaChe Hero directed by Vijay Shinde. His acting skills received a lot of appreciation from the fans. Later he became part of several hit movies like Hou De Jarasa Ushir, Premachi Gostha, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2, Youth and many more.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here