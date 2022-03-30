Marathi Actor Amey Wagh Posts for Those Who Speak Ill of Him Behind His Back

Popular Marathi actor Amey Wagh’s recent post on Instagram has a special message for those who speak ill of the actor behind his back. The post features Amey dressed in a long maroon kurta posing sideways, standing by a mirror.

“Those who speak evil behind my back. Mirror them!" Wagh has written in the caption.

The post has received a spate of comments from Marathi celebrities as well as Amey’s fans.

Actress Swanandi Tikekar commented, “Mirror mirror on the wall." Abhidnya Bhave wrote, “I love this one." " Ek number," remarked a fan while another fan wrote, “You have the best captions in the whole universe man. Dr Strange look," read a comment from another user.

Amey Wagh is known for Marathi films like Popat, Faster Fene, Muramba, Girlfriend. He made his Marathi film debut in 2008 with Sangeeta Pusalkar directorial, Aaicha Gondhal. The film starred Kuldip Pawar, in the role of Amey’s father, and Nirmiti Sawant, as his mother.

Amey had also auditioned for the role of Chatur in 3 Idiots but was rejected. He later made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with the movie, Aiyyaa.

In 2014, he featured in an English play titled The Government Inspector. Amey has also starred in two popular Marathi TV serials Dil Dosti Duniyadari and its sequel Dil Dosti Dobara. Wagh hosted the Zee Marathi Awards 2015-Utsav Natyancha Aplya Maitricha along with Pushkaraj Chirputkar. He was also the host of the show Super Dancer Maharashtra in 2018.

The actor was also seen in Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial Marathi Zombie Comedy film Zombivili. The film received positive reviews from critics. His performance in Voot’s web series Asur was lauded by the audience.

He will also feature in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Govinda Naam Mera. The film also has Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The film is slated to be released in theatres on 10 June 2022.

