Marathi Actor Ankush Chaudhari Shares Old Photo From Theatre Days

Ankush Chaudhari has been a heartthrob of Marathi cinema for more than a decade now. Whether it is action, comedy, romance or suspense, he can enact any role with a lot of ease. The actor has been an eminent part of the theatre circuit for many years. On Monday, he shared a photograph remembering some of his fond moments as a theatre artist.

In this photo, Ankush can be seen with Paddy Kamble (actor), Devendra Pem (film director), Bharat Jadhav (actor) and Maharshi Dayanand college. Ankush wrote in the caption that the photo was clicked just before they participated in a play titled Planchet.

As the photo is from the year 1992, it is becoming difficult to recognise the actors. A user wrote in the comment section that he has seen and even performed in this play. Many admired the play and some also wished Ankush on World Theatre’s Day.

Planchet is still organised by Devendra. The play narrates the story of four friends Mahesh, Swati, Kuldeep and Manav. As the play proceeds, they lose each other and get reunited in the horrifying bungalow. Here they meet a Tantrik who tells them he can invite spirits into one’s body (Planchet).

The Tantrik performs planchet with them and the four friends get to meet their relatives. It is at this point that humorous secrets about everyone are revealed. The duration of the play was 2 hours 15 minutes.

Bharat had also shared a photo some time ago recounting the old days of theatre. Jayraj Nair, Kedar Shinde and Ankush are present in this photograph. All three are very good friends of Bharat.

On the work front, Ankush was last seen in films Lochya Zaala Re, Luckdown and others. Lochya Zaala re and Luckdown have entertained the audience with their comedy quotient.

