Marathi Actor Anshuman Vichare's April Fool Prank Goes Wrong

Marathi actor Anshuman Vichare shared a video on April 1, the auspicious day of Gudi Padva, the Marathi News Year. The video featured his daughter Anvi and a newborn baby. In the video Anvi can be seen holding a baby on her lap. After the video was shared on Anvi’s YouTube channel Anshuman was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends, relatives and fans for becoming a father again. Anshuman’s fans showered their blessings and good wishes for the new member of the family.

However, later Anshuman’s wife uploaded another video, in which she clarified that the earlier video was an April Fool Day prank and it all went wrong. She said that the couple has not been blessed with their second child. She also appealed to all to stop sending them their wishes.

“On April 1, we shared a video just for fun. But after all this, Anshu received a lot of phone calls and we explained to them that this was nothing but a prank for April Fool’s Day. Now I request you all to stop these wishes, we only have a daughter," she said.

She also added that the couple had decided to welcome only one baby in their lives and they are already blessed with their daughter Anvi. She again appealed to everyone not to make any phone calls or send text messages while adding that one prank video has created a huge problem for them.

Anshuman Vichare is always seen making the audience laugh with his humor. He has acted in comedy series Fu Bai Fu, Comedy’s Bullet Train, Comedy Palace, Gharoghari and Kanamagun Aali. He has also acted in Marathi films like Sangharsh, Bharat Aala Parat, Misal Pav, Soor Rahu De, Shinma, Paratu, Poshter Boyz and Ved Laavi Jeeva.

The Actor’s three-year-old daughter Anvi is popular on social media and she also has a YouTube channel named Anvi Pallavi Anshuman Vichare which has over 60 thousand subscribers. It has videos of her day to day life and her mother can also be seen sharing the screen space with her in many videos.

