Marathi Actor Arun Kadam's Daughter Sukanya Gets Married to Boyfriend in Simple Ceremony
Marathi Actor Arun Kadam’s Daughter Sukanya Gets Married to Boyfriend in Simple Ceremony

Arun Kadam is known for entertaining the audience with excellent comic timing and delivery.

Sukanya is a commercial artist, graphic designer and trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

Entertainment Bureau

The daughter of Arun Kadam, the Marathi actor-comedian, got married on Thursday in a simple wedding ceremony held in a court. Arun Kadam has been one of the best entertainers in the Marathi industry. The actor shared some pictures of his daughter Sukanya’s wedding on his Instagram account and they are now going viral. Only close relatives and friends attended the wedding ceremony.

Sukanya tied the knot with her boyfriend Sagar Powale. The photographs shared by Arun Kadam on his Instagram are going viral and his fans are sending good wishes for the couple.

IG:

Sukanya is a commercial artist, graphic designer and trained Bharatanatyam dancer. The actor has also featured in several videos his daughter, who is loved by the fans. Sukanya is currently working as a graphic designer at Full Stop Entertainment. And her husband Sagar Powale is a brewing consultant, working as a head brewer in the beer sector.

Since the family decided to conduct everything in a very simple way, social media is full of appreciation for the actor and her daughter.

first published:November 26, 2021, 14:30 IST