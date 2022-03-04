Marathi Actor Bhushan Pradhan Linked To This Art Director After Bhagyashree Limaye

Marathi actor Bhushan Pradhan has been linked with many actresses of late. His name was associated with actresses like Sanskruti Balgude, Pooja Sawant and Bhagyashree Limaye in the past. Now, the actor has shared a photo with a Marathi singer, which has created speculations about his new love interest.

Bhushan posted a photo on Instagram with art director Vaishali Mahajan, on March 3, and asked his fans to caption the photo. While the actor has not officially said anything, rumours are rife that the two are in a relationship. Bhushan’s fans poured a lot of interesting comments. Bhushan is seen in a striped Tom and Jerry t-shirt while Vaishali is wearing a black Kurti in the photo.

Commenting on the photo, a user wrote, “Why can’t you hold the phone right Bhushan Pradhan can’t you see how pissed Jerry is!!!”

Vaishali reacted to this comment writing that Jerry is having steadiest hands in comparison to them.

Advertisement

Vaishali has studied fine arts from Rachna Sansad College of Applied Arts and Crafts. For the past 5 years, she has been working as an art director. It is being said that they both met during Vaishali’s stint in the advertising sector. Vaishali has also been sharing photos with Bhushan on her Insta album. This has given rise to rumours that both are dating. Fans have been really delighted with this news.

Earlier, Bhushan was linked to Bhagyashree. Rumours were rife of the two were seeing each other but they never disclosed anything related to their relationship publicly. Bhagyashree further fuelled these rumours by posting a picture with the actor recently. Bhagyashree also penned an article for a newspaper which was thoroughly praised by Bhushan earlier. Bhushan had also wished Bhagyashree on her birthday writing that no words are amazing enough to describe how fantastic she makes him feel.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/marathi/movies/news/bhushan-pradhan-declares-his-love-for-bhagyashree-limaye/articleshow/79096507.cms

On the work front, Bhushan will be seen in Mohammed S. Burmawala directorial Lagna Kallol. Apart from Bhushan, Mayuri Deshmukh and Siddarth Jadhav will also be seen in this film. Lagna Kallol has been written by Jitendra Parmar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.