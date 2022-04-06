Marathi Actor Bhushan Pradhan Shares Pictures of 'Newest Addition To His Family'

Marathi actor Bhushan Pradhan stays connected to his fans via various photos and videos. The Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji actor has once again shared some heart-warming photos with his fans on Tuesday. The actor has recently bought a new car and expressed his excitement by sharing a few pictures on his Instagram account.

The Instagram post shows the special gesture of Bhushan Pradhan, who appreciates his parents by giving them the keys to the new car. Bhushan also performed puja and celebrated the occasion by taking the blessings of his parents. Congratulations are pouring in from fans on this post.

Bhushan captioned the post, “Here comes the all-new Volkswagen Taigun… the newest addition in our family! #HustleModeOn”

He further added, “Bold & Dynamic! The Taigun reflects vibrancy, stands out from the crowd, is safe and is exceptionally fun to drive. Thank you @volkswagen_india and @ceramicprovasai for an excellent service experience!”

Bhushan also thanked his friend Ashish for helping him choose the car. Bhushan last starred in the TV series Ajinkya and also received many accolades for his role of Damodar Hari Chapekar in the ZEE5 web series Gondya Aala Re.

In the last few days, many Marathi celebrities have bought new cars. Amey Wagh, Swapnil Joshi, Vishal Nikam and Kiran Gaikwad have all bought new vehicles for themselves. Artists like Mithali Mayekar and Vikas Patil have also bought new houses.

The pandemic stalled the Marathi entertainment industry. But now that the end of the pandemic is in sight, the industry is up and running.

