Marathi Actor Chetan Vadnere Reaches 1 Lakh Followers on Instagram

Marathi actor Chetan Vadnere has a significant fan following among television viewers. Star Pravah’s show Thipkyanchi Rangoli has brought immense popularity to the actor. He plays the lead character of Shashank Vithhal Kanitkar in the show. The actor recently reached one lakh followers on Instagram.

After reaching the milestone on the popular social media platform, Chetan shared a heartfelt note thanking all his fans for their love and support. Sharing a few photos of himself in a white kurta pyjama, Chetan wrote, “ Till this day you have loved me so much; continue loving me like this. Thank you.”

Chetan’s fans started commenting with congratulatory messages on the new accomplishment of the actor. One user wrote, “Many Many Congratulations. Keep Shining.” Another one wrote, “Congratulations to you. Keep shining. Lots of love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chetan Vadnere (@chetan_vadnere)



It goes without saying that Chetan’s followers have increased significantly after the launch of the series Thipkyanchi Rangoli. The lead pair of Appu and Shashank garnered a good fan following. Dnyanda Tamtirthnkar plays the role of Apoorva Kaushik, popularly known as Appu, opposite Chetan.

Thipkyanchi Rangoli is a breakthrough in Chetan’s career. This Girish Vasaikar directed TV series started premiering on Star Pravah in October last year and it has garnered a good viewership within a few months. It revolves around Apoorva (Appu), a sophisticated upper-class girl, who crosses paths with Shashank, a scholar who belongs to a middle-class joint family.

Apart from being a beautiful love story, the series also narrates the tale of a joint family, its roots and beliefs. After a few meetings with Shashank, Appu’s father decides to marry Appu off to Shashank to teach her morals and ethics.

Later Chetan also worked in other popular series like Pulpakhru, Lek Mazi Ladaki, Kay Ghadla Tya Ratri and Alti Patli Sumdit Kalti.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here