Marathi Actor-Comedian Prashant Damle To Be a Judge On This Upcoming Cookery Show

Marathi actor-comedian Prashant Damle will be seen in a new role in an upcoming cookery show on Zee Marathi. Prashant will be seen in the role of a judge in the upcoming cooking show, titled Kitchen Kalakaar. The show will be aired on Zee Marathi and the channel recently released a promo.

Instagram account Marathiserials_official shared the information about Prashant’s new role.

The promo shows host Sankarshana saying that now the big actors from the TV industry will exhibit their cooking skills and the taste of entertainment will also increase. The audience will witness the on-screen and behind-the-scenes artists competing in the kitchen of the show “Kitchen Kalakaar”

The participants and contestants will be required to pass an exam in Prashant Damle’s class. The audience is excited to see the actor-comedian in his new role.

Prashant Damle is a popular actor in the Marathi industry and is also a great writer. He has acted in several TV shows, movies, dramas, and reality shows. Now the audience is eager to see him in this new role on the new cookery show.

