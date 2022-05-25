Marathi Actor Dhanashri Kadgaonkar's Adorable Post With Son Is The Cutest Thing On Insta

Actor Dhanashri Kadgaonkar is a popular face in Marathi households due to her role as Taisaheb in the TV show Tujhyat Jeev Rangala. Although she quit the show in 2019 and was replaced by Madhuri Pawar, her popularity holds. The actor has often given her fans glimpses of her attire as well as her personal life through her social media handle.

She is socially active and often connects with her followers through social media. She recently shared some photos and videos that have awed her fans. However, it is not her who is in the limelight alone this time. The show stealer in her latest posts is her one-year old son Kabir.

Dhanashri shared a video and a photo of her son Kabir and herself in traditional attire and her fans can’t have enough of it. Wearing a beautiful Marathmoli saree herself and dressing up her son in a kurta and dhoti, she shared an adorable video of both of them walking hand in hand with a cover track of O re Piya in the background. She also followed up the video with a still photograph of both of them in the same attire.

Comments started pouring in from awe-stricken fans, who could not stop gushing over Kabir and how adorable the mother and son duo appeared.

Dhanashri Kadgaonkar had gained 25 kilos during her pregnancy, she said in a recent interview. She shared her shocking experience of how she had to deal with trolling for her weight gain during that phase. Her recent photos and videos show she has been working out hard to shed the extra kilos and also revealed in an interview that she has been engaging in weight training, yoga as well as a diet to help lose weight.

