Hrishikesh Shelar is a popular face in the Marathi film industry. He made his acting debut with the movie Parees in 2013. But, he became quite popular after appearing in the Marathi television show Sundara Manamadhe Bharli. Hrishikesh played a negative role in the show but the viewers loved his character Daulat Nimbalkar. Soon he became a household name among the Marathi audiences. The show was produced by Manava Naik under the banner of Strawberry Pictures. However, the actor recently quit the show and is set to debut as a lead in a new series.

Hrishikesh Shelar will be seen in an upcoming television series titled Tula Shikvin Changalach Dhada. The promo of the show was released recently and it will be aired at 8 pm daily from Monday to Saturday on Zee Marathi starting from March 13. Shelar has so far mostly played negative roles in television shows and this will be his major project in the lead role. The audiences will get to see a new side of him in a positive role in the upcoming Zee Marathi show.

Actress Shivani Rangole will be seen playing the female lead in the series. Recently, Rangole shared the promo video on her Instagram handle. The promo showed a few glimpses of a school where Hrishikesh was seen dressed up like a schoolboy, playing with kids. On the other hand, Shivani Rangole was seen wearing a blue saree and it seemed from the promo that she will be playing a teacher’s character.

Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, “New work, Bappa Moraya! Teacher in school and worker at home. Will she be able to teach the world a lesson? I will teach you a good lesson. From March 13, Mon to Sat, 8 pm."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivani Rangole Kulkarni (@rangshivani)

Seeing the promo, fans and Shivani’s friends from the industry congratulated the actress and shared their excitement in the comment section. It will be interesting to watch how Hrishikesh and Shivani’s new collaboration will be able to win the hearts of the audiences.

Read all the Latest Movies News here