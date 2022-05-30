Marathi Actor Hruta Durgale Shares Poster of Her Next Film Ananya

Hruta Durgule is one of the most popular female actors in the Marathi entertainment industry. She established herself in the industry with Zee Yuva’s hit serial, Phulpakharu. The audience loved the sincerity with which Hruta essayed the role of Vaidehi in Phulpakharu.

On the work front, Hruta will feature in the much-awaited Marathi film, Ananya, next. Recently, Hruta gave an update about the film on her Instagram, sharing a beautiful poster of the film and revealing its release date, July 22.

If we go by Hruta’s post, it seems that Ananya is the story of a lively girl and her dreams. Ananya has generated tremendous buzz on social media and has been written and directed by Pratap Phad. The film is produced by Dreamweaver Entertainment in association with Ravi Jadhav Films.

Hruta Durgule has cultivated a huge fan base through her terrific acting and good looks. She is also an avid social media user and often delights her fans by sharing stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram.

Recently, Hruta tied the knot with Prateek Shah in a fairytale wedding. The actor Hruta shared many loved-up pictures from her wedding on her Instagram. In this Instagram post, Hruta and Prateek can be seen embracing each other affectionately and the actor looked gorgeous in a Maharashtrian saree. Hruta has captioned this post, “Now and Forever 18.05.2022”.

Hruta has shared another mesmerising post in which she is looking regal in a pink coloured lehenga. Meanwhile, Prateek is looking dapper in a blue blazer and trousers.

After her wedding, Hruta and Prateek went on a dreamy honeymoon to Turkey. Hruta shared an adorable montage from her honeymoon on her Instagram. In the short clip, Hruta can be seen reveling in her trip to Turkey. The enchanting beauty of Istanbul is visible in Hruta’s montage. She captioned the post, “Because you know that we both know that I know that Love Is In The Air”.

Hruta’s post has gone viral with close to 300,000 likes on Instagram.

