Marathi Actor Hruta Durgule and Director Prateek Shah Get Married, See Pics

After getting engaged in December last year, Marathi television actor Hruta Durgule and director Prateek Shah tied the knot on May 18. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony with just close family members and friends in attendance.

In April, rumours were rife that the duo was planning to get married soon. However, both Hruta and Prateek remained tight-lipped about the wedding and did not make any details public till the last moment.

Now the lovebirds are finally hitched and have even shared a few photos from their wedding ceremony on social media. Hruta dropped several pictures on her Instagram page. “To Now And Forever. 18.05.2022,” she captioned her picture with Prateek.

In the picture, the newlyweds were seen posing in traditional Marathi attires. While Prateek donned a finely tailored white sherwani, Hruta opted for a traditional yellow kashta saree.

The photos were evident enough to show that the couple is head-over-heels in love with each other. While they could not stop smiling, their fans too rejoiced at the news of their marriage and poured wishes for them. Many from the Marathi TV industry also congratulated the couple and wished them a great future together.

Earlier, after two months of her engagement with Prateek, Hruta had shared a romantic post on her Instagram page. “Happy 2 months,” she wrote.

Prateek Shah is the son of popular actor Mugdha Shah and he is already a well-known name in Hindi TV industry. He has helmed many popular TV shows like Teri Meri Ik Jindadi, Beyhadh 2, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Bahu Begum and Ek Diwana Tha among others.

Hruta Durgule shot to prominence with her TV show Man Udu Udu Zhala, which aired on Zee Marathi. She made her TV debut with the show Durva where she appeared in more than 1000 episodes. Hruta was also named as the most attractive woman on Marathi television in 2019.

