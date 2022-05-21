Marathi Actor Hruta Durgule Leaves For Honeymoon, Shares Photo

One of the popular couples of Marathi entertainment industry Hruta Durgule and Prateek Shah tied the knot on May 18. Their wedding was attended by many artists from Marathi as well as Hindi television industry. After completing all the wedding rituals, Hruta and Prateek have finally left for their honeymoon.

Hruta has shared a few photos with husband Prateek from her honeymoon. Sharing a photo on her Instagram story, Hruta wrote, “Let’s Go Prateek Shah”. From the background of the photo it seems that it was clicked at the Mumbai airport. The luggage is also visible in the photo. But they did not mention exactly where they were going for their honeymoon.

There were a lot of speculations about the marriage of Hruta and Prateek Shah. But the couple did not reveal anything about their marriage till the last moment. Many of their fans came to know about the marriage after the wedding pictures emerged on social media.

In the wedding photos Hruta was seen in a beautiful pink colour lehenga and Prateek was dressed up in a blue coat and trousers. Hruta looked gorgeous in the bridal outfit. Sharing the photos Hruta wrote, “Now and Forever 18.05.2022”. Fans went crazy after seeing the photos. One of them commented, “Such a lovely picture.” Another one wrote, “Beautiful.”

On the work front Hruta made her television debut in the year 2013 with the Marathi television series Durva. The show was produced by Nitin Vaidhya under the banner of Dashami Creations. The series was aired on Star Pravah.

She made her big screen debut with the Marathi film Ananya. But she got prominence with her portrayal of the role of Vaidehi in Zee Yuva’s television series Phulpakharu.

Currently she is playing the role of Deepika Deshpande in Zee Marathi show Man Udu Udu Zhala.

