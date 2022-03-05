Marathi Actor Jitendra Joshi Is All Praise For Nagraj Manjule and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund opened in theatres this Friday and has been received well by both audiences and critics. Directed by Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, the man behind the critically acclaimed Sairat, Dhund has drawn praise from industry biggies such as Aamir Khan and Dhanush.

A special screening of Jhund was held recently. Jitendra Joshi, noted Marathi actor, was among those who saw Jhund at the special screening and was captivated by the tale. Joshi praised Nagraj Manjule and the cast and crew of Jhund in an Instagram Live.

In a message to his fans, Jitendra Joshi said this is Manjule’s first foray into the Hindi cinema industry, and he would like to congratulate everyone that such a brilliant Marathi director is now a member of the mainstream show business.

Furthermore, he stated that Manjule is one of those directors who portrays a film as it is, without make-up, in its raw and real state. The beauty of his talent is that he doesn’t conceal anything. Jitendra Joshi said that he had never seen Amitabh Bachchan as he was depicted by Manjule. He jokingly said that the filmmaker did not let Big B do his “Bachchan giri.”

Praising the film, Aamir Khan had said, “It’s a fantastic film. It’s unbelievable. It’s very unique and I don’t know how it got made. I got up with a spirit and this film won’t leave me. I don’t have words because it is a very surprising film. It breaks everything we’ve learnt in 20-30 years being in the industry.”

Dhanush said that he was simply mind-blown. “Nagraj Manjule is a voice to be heard, a force to reckon with. I can say a thousand technical things about this film that it’s brilliant. At the end of the day, it’s about the emotion that triumphs over everything else. It is an experience that everybody should go through. It is a masterpiece and this is going to make a lot of heads turn. I am very happy to have watched this film," said Dhanush.

Apart from Joshi a slew of Indian moviemakers, including Anurag Kashyap, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Milap Zaveri, Om Raut, Inder Kumar, Mudassar Aziz, Siddhartha Jadhav and Subhash Kapoor, attended the special screening hosted by the makers and shared their thoughts.

Anurag Kashyap lauded Jhund saying, “It is one of the best films I have watched in such a long time”. director Om Raut said this is a film that shakes you, it’s not just entertaining but thought-provoking film.”

