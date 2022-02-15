Marathi Actor Jitendra Shelaji Pol Arrested on Charges of Molesting a Woman

A Marathi TV actor has been arrested by the Kolhapur Police on charges of molestation. Jitendra Shelaji Pol, who lives in Katyayani Complex, Kalamba, Kolhapur, is currently a part of the show, Gajanan Maharaj Shegaon.

According to the statement, Jitendra molested a woman who he met a few days ago on a matrimonial website. They were planning to get married, but the girl refused at the last moment. The victim complained to the Rajarampuri police station, and the accused was taken into custody by the police on Saturday morning. “We have arrested the accused and are investigating the complaint lodged by the woman against the accused," said the police.

Assistant Faujdar Rajendra Kalgutkar from Rajarampuri police said, “The accused Jitendra had come in contact with the girl, a doctor, through a matrimonial website after which they both became friends. Jitendra proposed to the girl for marriage, but she rejected."

“Later, the accused started secretly stalking her wherever she went and harassed and misbehaved with her, along with threats and intimidation. The accused even visited her workplace many times and insisted on marriage," he added. The victim has also alleged that Pol had tried to touch her inappropriately many times.

The complaint was filed against the actor on Friday night after which the accused was arrested on Saturday morning. Further investigation is underway at the Rajarampuri police station, added police Kalgutkar.

