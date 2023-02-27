Marathi actor Kiran Mane is currently at the pinnacle of his career after an electrifying stint in Bigg Boss Marathi season 4. He also recently won the Maharashtra Icon Award. While being busy with professional commitments, Kiran also loves taking out time for family as well. On February 26, the actor shared a few pictures on Instagram from his outing with his family in a village of Maharashtra. He was seen enjoying Hurda, the tender Jowar (sorghum) stalks being roasted on charcoal fire, with family.

They are served with Chutney prepared with coconut, garlic, and dry red chili powder. This party is celebrated around a campfire and best enjoyed in a group. A simple party with the family is all we need on weekends to rejuvenate and Kiran seems to be enjoying the moment among his own people.

Sharing the photos on Instagram Kiran wrote that he organises and enjoys the Hurda Party with family every year. However this time it was extremely difficult to take out time for this party due to his continuous line up of shootings. Still, somehow he managed to take out some time and enjoyed the lip smacking taste of Jowar Stalks.

Kiran was extremely happy to relish the mouth-watering Jowar stalks while listening to the interesting anecdotes from villagers. The actor wrote that it is an altogether different experience of enjoying food and having conversations while enjoying the scenic beauty of nature. Kiran expressed sadness at the fact that children in today’s time are not able to enjoy this kind of natural scenery and are addicted to the comforts of city life. Will they be able to enjoy all this before it gets too late? Kiran felt that social media users should contemplate a bit on finding the answer to this question. He ended his post after writing a couplet penned by Tukobaraya (another name for Saint Tukaram).

Kiran was recently in news after announcement of his untitled project with director and BB Marathi host Mahesh Manjrekar. He had shared a post on instagram regarding this project, which seems to be a click from the sets of the movie. In Bigg Boss Marathi, Mahesh was impressed with Kiran’s acting abilities and promised him a project. Now it seems that the famed filmmaker has kept his promise. As of now more details regarding this project are yet to be revealed.

