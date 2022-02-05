Marathi Actor Kiran Mane Issues Clarification On Mulgi Zali Ho Controversy

Marathi television series Mulgi Zali Ho has been in news for quite some time due to the removal of senior actor Kiran Mane, who enacted the role of Vilas Patil. After his removal, many co-stars and a few organisations came in support of the actor. The actor also received scathing criticism from many people and a few female co-stars even accused him of rude behaviour and harassment. TV Channel Star Pravah, on which the show goes on air, also issued a statement recently on the controversy.

However, Kiran Mane held a press conference to refute the allegations made against him. The actor held a press conference, on February 4, to clarify on several charges, including that of sexual harassment. Kiran’s lawyer Asim Sarode was also a part of this press conference. Asim spoke about the legal aspects of Kiran’s case. Also Kiran issued a legal notice to the production house asking for Rs 5 crore in compensation.

Kiran said that he has been removed in an unjust manner by Panorama Entertainment. Kiran said that this decision has caused unwanted harassment to him. Kiran said that he has been falsely accused of harassing women. He also added that this decision has made his family and career suffer a lot. According to Kiran, attempts are being made for tarnishing his image.

The actor said that the production house and actresses of the serial who made charges should apologise to him.

Kiran also asked why any written complaints were not made against him? The senior actor of Marathi television said that when complaints are made in writing, a notice has to be provided to the channel and the person against whom the charges have been filed. But, he has never got a written complaint and was never asked to present his side, Kiran alleged.

Maharashtra’s State Commission of Women also came forward recently in support of Kiran. Chairperson of SCW, Rupali Chakankar, had said that Kiran was removed from the show due to ideological differences.

