Marathi Actor Kushal Badrike Shares Emotional Message for Wife Sunayana

Kushal Badrike is well known in Marathi television and film industry for his brilliant acting and comic timing. His wife Sunayana Badrike is also a famous Kathak dancer. She recently showcased her dance performance at a Kathak Mahotsav in Delhi. An elated Kushal wrote an emotional message on Instagram praising his wife for her achievement.

Kushal wrote that it has been his dream that Sunayana should go to Delhi and study at a Kathak Kendra of Sangeet Natak Akademi but she could not due to the responsibilities of the family.

“In fact, it was my dream to go to Delhi and teach at the Kathak Center. But she kept falling behind because of household responsibilities. But look, today you perform, really proud of you. Not all dreams in life take shape, but some of them do come true. Many thanks to those who gave you this opportunity,” wrote Kushal.

Kushal ended his message with ‘Ja… simran, ja ji le apni zindagi’, the famous dialogue from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Sunayana also shared some moments from the performances on her Instagram story. She tagged her fellow artist Gautami Angolkar in her post. After her performance, Sunayana enjoyed lip smacking snacks at Karim’s located near Jama Masjid in old Delhi.

Sunayana often shares photos and videos from her dance performances. She also shares photos with her Kathak group.

Recently she posted an Instagram reel performing on the Saami Saami song from Pushpa: The Rise. Sharing the video, Sunayana wrote that after an amazing show and hectic day, here are some steps from Saami Saami song.

On the work front, Kushal is now working in television series Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. He shares a good on screen chemistry with her co-actress Shreya Bugde Sheth. Both were recently seen in one of the episodes of Kitchen Kalakar. A recent clipping of both was also shared by Sunayana on Instagram. Kushal was last seen in the 2021 comedy film Pandu.

