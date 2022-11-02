Marathi Actor Kushal Badrike's Diwali Is Never Complete Without...

Kushal Badrike is a renowned Marathi actor and comedian. He has carved a niche for himself in the Marathi entertainment industry with his acting prowess and commendable comic timing. Kushal often shares updates about his personal as well as professional life to stay connected with his fans. Recently, Kushal shared a glimpse of his Diwali celebration on Instagram by posting a picture of himself bursting firecrackers.

In the picture, the actor is seen flashing his beaming smile at the lens in a bright-yellow kurta and white pyjamas. He also took a stroll down memory lane and revealed how he has been celebrating the festival of lights every year since childhood. Reminiscing his childhood days, Kushal wrote, “This is a habit I’ve had since childhood, collecting unlit firecrackers, mixing the black powder in them and lighting them. My Diwali is never complete without it. It’s been so many years today but this habit has not gone away I think.”

Top Showsha Video

He added, “After Diwali is over, if you check the boxes of snacks carefully, you will find pieces of Chakli and Shankarpali. At the bottom of the container, you will find some chivda mixed with Karanji and pineapple poppy! Just like that, no matter how much we grow up, we still find a little childhood left in us!”

“Just check the bins carefully, somewhere at the bottom is this childhood,” concluded Kushal.



Soon after his post surfaced on social media, several users shared their reactions in the comments section of his post. One of them wrote, “Amazing,” while another said, “ Just loved your post and profile pic too.”

Kushal Badrike kickstarted his career with Marathi plays like Jaago Mohan Pyare and Lali Leela. He then appeared in a lot of popular movies, including Jatra, Majha Navra Tujhi Bayko, Huppa Huiyya, and Bhaucha Dhakka, to name a few. Kushal presently stars in the comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, which airs on Zee Marathi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here