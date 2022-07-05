Marathi Actor Lalit Prabhakar Proves You Just Can't Get It Wrong With Black

Marathi actor Lalit Prabhakar has already gained a huge fan following with his acting skills. Now, the actor is raising the temperatures with his latest pictures on the internet. He is quite active on social media and keeps sharing his recent pictures.

You must have heard, “If it’s not black, put it back” and Lalit is proving the quote right. The actor never fails to show his love for black. Recently, he shared a picture wearing a black turtle neck t-shirt. The caption of the picture said, “Well, you wonder why I always dress in black. Johnny Cash”

In just a day, the post has received over 10,000 likes and the comment sections are flooded with compliments. One of the female fans said, “We can’t be wonderful, the person who paints his home in black can always dress black #blacklover.” Another said, “Black suits you the most.” One more wrote, “The Most Handsome person from the Marathi Industry.” Another wrote, “You the man in black I love.” All these comments are clearly showing he is ruling the hearts of his female fans.

Another picture that set the internet on fire was his casual yet formal attire. The black and white printed shirt paired with beige coloured linen pants gave the coolest vibe. The caption said, “Blueprint”, with all the outfit and hair details.

Over 7,000 users have liked this post and comments were seen again massively from his female fans. One said, “Ok, now I gotta say it. Your hair looks like Goku from Dragon ball -Z.” Another said, “Smiling faces look better than any other.”

