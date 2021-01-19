Marathi Actor Manasi Naik Ties the Knot with Boxer Pardeep Kharera, See Pics

Marathi actor Manasi Naik tied the knot with her boyfriend Pardeep Kharera on Tuesday. Pardeep is a professional boxing player from Haryana and who has won World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Title Champion.

The 33-year-old Marathi actor shared some glimpses from her wedding ceremony that took place in Pune. For the sangeet and mehendi, Manasi wore a sea-green coloured lehenga. The bride was also seen dancing with her groom at the Sangeet ceremony surrounded by family members. Manasi also posted pictures from her wedding and haldi ceremony on the photo and video sharing platform.

Speaking to The Times of India, Manasi expressed her happiness and said that she is finally Mrs Kharera. She further said that she cannot find words to express her happiness. She also felt speechless but did mention that she has found her soulmate and an extremely loving family.

On Tuesday, Manasi posted pictures and videos that showed Manasi and her family partaking in a traditional Marathi wedding ritual as the bride prepared for her vidaai.

Manasi and Pardeep will be going to Faridabad, Haryana, where the groom’s family resides. Pardeep was in awe of the Marathi culture and traditions that he witnessed during his wedding. The boxer told the daily that he has enjoyed every minute of the rituals in Pune. The 25-year-old even mentioned that he is gradually trying to learn a few words and sentences in Marathi which is quite fun.

Last week, Pardeep posted a picture from his 'Baan Ki Rasam' ceremony from his home in Faridabad. The athlete was covered in yellow turmeric as family members took turns to bless him ahead of his wedding. Captioning the post, Pardeep had written that the wait is finally over as the countdown for his wedding began.

Replying to Pardeep's post, Manasi had said that she is waiting for him to come and get married soon.