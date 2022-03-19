Marathi Actor Milind Gawali Reveals Why he Stopped Playing Holi for Many Years

Popular Marathi television show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’s lead actor of the show Milind Gawali, who is playing the role of Aniruddha, celebrated Holi on the sets of the serial along with other co-actors. Sharing a photo with actress Rupali Pradnya Prakash Bhosle, the actor wrote an emotional note to wish all on the occasion of Holi.

Wishing Happy Holi, the actor wrote, “Happy Rangpanchami! our Holi and Rangpanchami on the set of Aai Kuthe Kay Karate.”

The actor revealed why he had stopped playing Holi for many years.

“For many years I stopped playing Rangpanchami. As a kid, we used to live in the Dadar police cottage on Dill Road, Lower Parel. Rangpanchami is celebrated with much fanfare in that area. I used to have a lot of fun, I used to paint everyone,” wrote the actor recalling the Holi celebration during his childhood.

“Once some people put paint in the water tank on the terrace and for three days there was no water in the building,” added Gawali

Sharing what made him not to play Holi, Gawali wrote, “Once, a few children applied oil paint and silver colour on my face and hair. For two days the colour did not go away and the eyes as well as moth began to burn. I wanted to be actor and our face, hair and our appearance all these are important things. So I decided not to play Holi. I would go out early in the morning or lock myself in the house.”

Gawali also shared the fond memories of his mother celebrating Holi with all traditions and rituals. “But there was one person in our house who did not want to leave anyone on the day of Rangpanchami. It was my mother. She used to celebrate this festival with such love that she never wanted to say no to us, she used to bring colors made from flowers. She even used to paint Khan Bai and her daughter Sudha in our building,” wrote Gawali.

“I used to find it very funny, Hindus and Muslims did not have any discrimination,” Gawali.

The actor shared that after his mother’s death his life became colourless.

“After my mother passed away, however, life became colourless, after that there was no question of playing with colors, I don’t like to play with colours,” added Gawali.

Milind ended the note with, “Even though my mom isn’t here today I feel as if I’m being coloured on the occasion. Some things are beyond your head.”

