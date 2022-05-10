Marathi Actor Pooja Sawant Escapes Summer Heat, Her Vacay Videos Are Envious

It is essential to be dedicated and committed to work, but it is equally important to plan a getaway and take a break from the mundane routine. Well, Marathi actor Pooja Sawant is dropping some cues to do so. While the scorching heat has made the day-hours torturous in Maharashtra, with mercury crossing 30 degrees Celsius almost every day, the actor has escaped to the hills. She took a breather from her busy schedule to spend quality time with herself and relax. Though Pooja has not shared her vacay location, fans are predicting that she is in Himachal Pradesh.

The actor shared a video of herself sitting by a flowing river, wherein she is seen absorbing the cool breeze. The camera further pans to give a gorgeous view of the snow-clad mountains. Well, flowing rivers, lush green canopies, mountains - all elements in one place, this leaves us wondering what else could one ask for. Posting the clip, she extended Mother’s Day wishes to nature. Pooja wrote, “Serene musing sound of the flow .. heals everything quickly. Happy Mother’s Day to our beautiful Mother Nature.”

Watch video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Sawant (@iampoojasawant)

Pooja shared an Instagram Reel, which had a number of small clips featuring her admiring nature. In the clip, the actor is seen standing on a rock, while the camera not only captured her but also the breathtaking view. Combining a bunch of snippets into a video, Pooja added the song - Qafirana in the background of the Reel, which fits in the mood perfectly. Also, we cannot agree more with Pooja’s caption, “Beauty dwells in every corner here.”

Watch video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Sawant (@iampoojasawant)

If acting is Pooja’s first love, you can’t really deny that travelling is right after it. The actor takes time to go on trips to relax and do away with the stress.

Aren’t Pooja’s vacay videos envious?

