Marathi Actor Poonam Chavan Owns Huge Spice Business. All You Need to Know

Marathi actor Poonam Chavan owns a huge spices business. The fans were familiar with her acting prowess but not with the spice business she owns. Poonam is currently working in the Marathi TV Show, Tujhya Maajya Sansarala Kya Hawa, and her role as Nani Kaki is being loved by the audience. The actor moved to Nashik with her family after marriage.

According to reports, Poonam Chavan is a successful entrepreneur. She owns a food business called “Swadam" and deals in cow ghee, dhokla flour, banana wafers, Diwali feral, amla candy, sambar masala. The products from her business have a lot of demand in the market. The actor recently shared the pictures of the products on her social media account of Instagram available for sale.

Tujhya Maazya Sansarala Aani Kay Hawa is becoming quite popular among the viewers and the audience. Initially, the viewers were a bit confused with the story but they seem to be understanding it now.

Poonam Chavan also worked in My Husband’s Wife, which aired on the Zee Marathi channel until March 2021. The story had a popular character, Radhika, who starts a business of spices, and in a little time, she becomes richer than her husband.

The concept of the show — becoming rich by selling spices — was even trolled on social media.

