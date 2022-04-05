Marathi Actor Prajaktta Mali Joining Politics? We Might Know Something

The Internet has been abuzz with rumours of actor Prajaktta Mali joining politics. These rumours started pouring in when Prajaktta attended Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s Gudi Padwa mela in Shivaji Park. Prajaktta has now put an end to these rumours with a post on Instagram.

Prajaktta wrote that she has not joined any political party. Instead, the Luckdown actor wrote further that it was her first time attending a political meeting. Prajaktta said that an artist is also a normal human being just like others. Prajaktta also expressed that her Mumbai address is on her Aadhar card. The actor put an end to all rumours stating that it was just a random visit.

Prajaktta’s fans asked in the comment section about her experience of attending the rally. Some were also seen advising that she should start her own political party.

In the Gudipadwa mela, MNS chief Raj Thackeray discussed various issues. He was seen criticising Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. Raj was also seen praising Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, not bothered by these rumours, Prajaktta has been focussing on her projects late. She has been seen in the film Pawankhind, written and directed by Digpal Lanjekar. Chinmay Mandlekar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Ajay Purkar and others were also seen in this film. Prajaktta enacted the role of Shrimant Bhavanibai Bandal in this film.

Prajaktta will also be seen in the films Respect and Chandramukhi. Respect has been written and directed by Kishor Pandurand Belekar. Chandramukhi has been directed by Prasad Oak.

Currently, she is hosting Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra, which is being judged by Prasad Oak and Sai Tamhankar. Prajaktta was recently delighted over the fact that Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra completed 500 episodes.

Prajaktta has also been seen in films like Pandu, Dokyala Shot, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and others. She became a well-known face with serial Julun Yeti Reshimgaathi. Her net worth is $1-5 million.

