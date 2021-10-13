Marathi Actor Sai Tamhankar is Also State-level Kabaddi Player, Karate Champion

That Marathi actor Sai Tamhankar is a brilliant actor is something everyone has seen not just in the movies but also on TV shows and web series. However, not many are aware that the actor is equally skilled in sports as well. Sai is a state-level kabaddi player.

The Marathi actor, originally from Maharashtra’s Sangli, was passionate about acting from early college days. She participated in several plays during her college days but very few people know that Sai Tamhankar was also a brilliant Kabaddi player. Sai is currently on the TV show, ‘Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra’, playing the role of a teacher.

Sai Tamhankar has been one of the leading actors in the Marathi film industry and has also acted in Hindi movies, reality shows and web series. RELATED NEWS Happy Birthday, Atul Kulkarni: Must-watch Hindi, Marathi Movies of the Versatile Actor

My Fans were Upset After Watching Radhe, Says 'Dagdu Dada' Pravin Tarde She was a great kabaddi player during her school and college days. Not only did she participate in many kabaddi competitions but also played in state-level competitions. According to reports, the actor is also well-trained in Karate and an orange belt holder in the sport. And therefore, Sai is not only an exceptional actor, dancer and fashion icon but equally brilliant in sports. Sai recently appeared in the Hindi film ‘Mimi’, playing Kriti Sanon’s best friend. Before that, Sai had appeared in the Marathi web series ‘Samantar 2’. Her performance in the OTT web series was loved by the audience. The series also featured actors Swapnil Joshi and Teswavini Pandit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.