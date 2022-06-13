Marathi Actor Sai Tamhankar Promotes B.E. Rojgaar Web Series With Hilarious Reel

Sai Tamhankar is one of the most popular divas in the Marathi entertainment industry and has delivered many hit films throughout her career. Sai has cultivated a huge fan base through her terrific acting and gorgeous looks.

She also has an impressive presence on social media and often delights her fans by sharing stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. Recently, Sai and actor Mangesh Kakad posted a hilarious Instagram reel which has taken the Internet by storm. In the reel, Sai is acting like a nagging girlfriend, who tells Mangesh that she wants to break up with him as he wasn’t in her league.

The reel has gone viral with over 250,000 views on Instagram. It is worth noting that Sai Tamhankar is part of the web series, B.E. Rojgaar. Therefore, Sai has been regularly promoting her web series on Instagram and this reel is part of the social media promotions.

In the web series, Sai is playing the role of a Mechanical Engineering graduate from Vidarbha who is seeking work.

B.E. Rojgaar is a six-episode series and is directed by Sarang Sathaye. The web series is streaming on BhaDiPa’s YouTube channel.

Sai is a fashionista at heart and knows how to make head turns. Recently, the 35-year-old shared breathtaking pictures of herself and revealed her afterparty look for IIFA.

Sai captioned her post, “Party Toh Banti Hai …my afterparty look for @iifa”. Sai’s post has gone viral with over 35,000 likes on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Sai grabbed the headlines when she shared an adorable post on her Instagram and hinted that she was dating filmmaker Anish Joag. Sai shared a cute picture of Anish and wrote, “Gosh! The way I make you blush”.

Sai’s post has sparked rumours that she is in a relationship with Anish. However, neither of the two has confirmed their relationship status officially.

