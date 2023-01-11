Marathi Actor Sankarshan Karhade Has This Hard-Hitting Advice For Aspiring Actors

Sankarshan Karhade, one of the finest actors in the Marathi film industry, continues to scale new heights with each passing year. His stellar body of work in projects like Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, Nagpur Adhiveshan has showcased his acting mettle. Recently, The Wedding Cha Shinema actor has shared some useful tips for aspiring actors who arrive in Mumbai with dreams. In an interview with a media portal, Sankarshan said that the artists should decide to test their luck in Mumbai, only after keeping in mind their physical, mental and financial capacities. According to Sankarshan, it is not possible for anyone to immediately receive success after coming to Mumbai.

The Ayushi actor gave a reality check to the striving artists that they have to face immense struggle in Mumbai. Sankarshan Karhade said that there can be times when one has to live by paying hefty rent for 6 months to 1 year as well. He also said that actors should have a financial backup plan, in case they don’t find success in their acting career. He advised everyone not to bother their parents by asking them for money to survive.

Sankarshan also cautioned the aspirants to be mentally strong, while trying for their acting career in Mumbai. They should never think of harming themselves if they don’t land up in any important project. According to the Mala Saasu Havi actor, living and struggling in Mumbai is not for the faint-hearted. Sankarshan said that actors need to devote themselves completely to their work, which has no fixed hours. Despite the health constraints, there are times when actors had to work in long shifts and obey all the instructions of the director.

Sankarshan became the centre of attention for his play, Tu Mhanshil Tasa directed by Prasad Oak. This play revolves around a couple who got married 2 years ago and face conflicts due to opposite characteristic traits.

Read all the Latest Movies News here