Marathi Actor Sankarshan Karhade is Having Fun in Longon With Co-Stars, See Pics

Sankarshan Karhade is regarded as one of the finest actors in the Marathi entertainment industry. He has gained a massive fan following with his performances. He is now shooting for his next with co-stars Prajakta Malli and Vaibhav Tatwawadi in London. Recently he shared a few photos from his London schedule. The Khopa actor tied shirt around his head in a quirky manner. Prajakta couldn’t control her smile at this humorous gesture and shared a picture with him. She also shared photos with other cast members like Vaibhav, Hrishikesh Joshi and Alok Rajwade.

Alongside the pictures, Prajakta wrote in the caption that standing in front of the camera gives her immense pleasure. Prajakta also wrote that she has three crazy co-actors and directors around her. Fans wished Prajakta and her team for the upcoming project.

Besides this picture with Prajjakta, Sankarshan shared a photo from Day 3 of shooting as well. The Mala Saasu Havi actor looked every bit handsome in the picture. Fans loved his stylish makeover and lauded him in the comment section.

As of now, no details are out regarding the plot and storyline of the upcoming film. Sankarshan has recently gained massive popularity because of his role in Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath. Sankarshan essayed the role of Sameer, business tycoon Yash’s close friend. Shreyas Talpade enacts the character of Yash. Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath became a hit due to performances, brilliant direction and feel good storyline.

In addition to this series, he was also seen in a short film Ayushi released last year. Ayushi was directed by Nitish Patankar. Kshitij Patwardhan had written this movie. Spruha Joshi and Nirmitee Sawant also essayed pivotal roles in this film. This film was produced by FullHouse Entertainment and Media Solutions.

