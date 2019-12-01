Marathi Actor Sara Shrawan Held in Rs 15 Lakh Extortion Case
Sara Shrawan, who is also known as Sara Sonwane, is the fourth arrest in the extortion case that was filed by a fellow actor.
Representative Image
Marathi actor Sara Shrawan was arrested by Pune police's Crime Branch from Mumbai in connection with a Rs 15 lakh extortion case filed by a fellow actor, an official said on Sunday.
Shrawan, also known as Sara Sonawane, is the fourth arrest in the case, he said.
Shrawan had worked with aspiring actor Subhash Yadav and then filed a molestation case against him after their film got released, he said.
"One of the accused Ram Jagdale tried to broker a settlement, as part of which Yadav recorded a video apologising for his act. The accused demanded Rs 15 lakh from Yadav in return for not making the video public," he said.
However, another woman actor leaked the video after which Yadav approached police and filed an extortion case, he said.
"Sara Shrawan alias Sara Sonawane was held from Lower Parel in Mumbai on Saturday after her anticipatory bail was rejected by a Pune court," he said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai Box Office Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Emerges as Favourite
- Happy Anniversary Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: 5 Times They Were Insta Perfect Couple
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Schedule For Day 3 of Global Finals
- I-League 2019-20: Chennai City FC Begin Title Defence Against Debutants TRAU FC
- Tata Sky Cashback Offer: Who Says There Are No Long Duration Channel Packs?