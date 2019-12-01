Take the pledge to vote

Marathi Actor Sara Shrawan Held in Rs 15 Lakh Extortion Case

Sara Shrawan, who is also known as Sara Sonwane, is the fourth arrest in the extortion case that was filed by a fellow actor.

PTI

December 1, 2019
Marathi actor Sara Shrawan was arrested by Pune police's Crime Branch from Mumbai in connection with a Rs 15 lakh extortion case filed by a fellow actor, an official said on Sunday.

Shrawan, also known as Sara Sonawane, is the fourth arrest in the case, he said.

Shrawan had worked with aspiring actor Subhash Yadav and then filed a molestation case against him after their film got released, he said.

"One of the accused Ram Jagdale tried to broker a settlement, as part of which Yadav recorded a video apologising for his act. The accused demanded Rs 15 lakh from Yadav in return for not making the video public," he said.

However, another woman actor leaked the video after which Yadav approached police and filed an extortion case, he said.

"Sara Shrawan alias Sara Sonawane was held from Lower Parel in Mumbai on Saturday after her anticipatory bail was rejected by a Pune court," he said.

