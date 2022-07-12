Marathi Actor Sharvari Jog Reveals Her ‘Happy Place’ In Latest Instagram Post

Marathi television actor Sharvari jog, who became a household name with the show Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa, has recently revealed her “happy place.” No prizes for correct guesses. It is of course her boyfriend and actor Gaurav Malankar, who has featured in several Marathi films and TV shows. Ever since the duo went public with their relationship, they haven’t been compromising on PDA (public display of affection). Fans are in complete awe of their romance, and we want the mushy pictures to keep coming.

Recently, Sharvari shared an adorable snap with Gaurav and their fans are not tired of praising the “cute Jodi.” The selfie featured Sharvari in a red tank top, while Gaurav donned a black t-shirt. Posting the snap, in the caption, Sharvari wrote, “with you, I am home.”

Take a look:

In no time, the comment section was flooded with heart emoticons. A few weeks ago, they celebrated their two years of togetherness. In a collaborative post with Gaurav, Sharvari dropped a selfie of the duo and shared how the last two years were all about “crazy food fights, date nights, and hearts full of love.”

The couple makes sure to paint the town red with their romantic selfies every now and then. The photos are enough to prove that their relationship is beyond everything.

Gaurav equally showers affection on his lady love and his social media posts will leave you in awe. Earlier this year, on Sharvari’s birthday, Gaurav penned a long poem and a couple of pointers, which will surely melt your hearts.

Have a look:

The couple indeed sets some major couple goals. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharvari is currently seen in the Marathi TV show, Jaau Nako Dur Baba. She is essaying the role of Arpita’s sister.

