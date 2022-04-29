Marathi Actor Siddharth Chandlekar’s Quirky Instagram Post Goes Viral

Marathi actor Siddharth Chandlekar keeps his fans entertained not only through his films and television serials but also with his quirky posts on social media. He has a significant following on social media and he makes sure he keeps his fans updated about his work as well as his personal life. He shares a lot of videos along with his wife as well.

Recently he shared a post on Instagram with a question for his fans. “Even if she is in front of you, do you still miss her,” asked the actor in a quirky post. The actor also added the caption, “How many of you miss her”. The post has received around 15,000 and his fans are also sharing funny comments.

Siddharth’s followers on Instagram assumed that he was talking about his wife and commented that it appeared he loved and missed his wife a lot. One of his fans said that if you miss her even while she is in front of you, then you appear to be lost somewhere. Another user wrote it happened to her every time she saw her four-year-old niece.

Siddharth Chandlekar, who got married to Mitali Mayekar in January last year, does not shy away from sharing his love for his wife on social media. Earlier this month, he had posted a video where he can be seen kissing his wife after she came back from a vacation in Goa and had captioned the video, “When u meet her after days.”

Siddharth made his debut in Marathi cinema with Avadhoot Gupte’s 2010 political drama movie Zenda, although he had started his career in acting with the Hindi movie Hamne Jeena Sikh Liya in 2007. He has made his mark in films like Pinddan, Balgandharva, Satrangi Re and Sanshaykallol.

