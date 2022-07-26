Marathi Actor Siddharth Jadhav Looks Dapper in Designer Suit

Siddharth Jadhav is one of the most prominent actors in the Marathi entertainment industry. The 40-year-old is known for his acting chops and terrific comic timing. Siddharth has done great work in the Marathi film industry and Bollywood.

Fans love Siddharth’s quirky style and his real-life personality is similar to his on-screen roles. This has made him popular on social media as well. Siddharth is an avid social media user and regularly shares engrossing content on Instagram.

Siddharth’s stunning pictures from his latest photoshoot are going viral on social media. The actor has shared the pictures on his official Instagram account with the caption, “Good Time or Bad Time, it is always your RIGHT TIME.”

In the pictures, Siddharth can be seen wearing a designer suit and posing for the cameras. Siddharth’s post has been flooded with comments from fans, with several fans dropping heart emojis in the comment box and appreciating his fashion sense.

A few months ago, Siddharth broke the Internet when he shared his Afro look with his fans. Siddharth nailed the classic gangster look by sporting yellow sunglasses.

Siddharth is a versatile actor and has cultivated a loyal fan base with his work in films like Ye Re Ye Re Paisa, De Dhakka, Uladhal, Lalbaug Paral and Huppa Huiyya. Fans are now looking forward to Siddharth’s De Dhakka 2. The comedy-drama is helmed by Sudesh Manjrekar and Mahesh Manjrekar. De Dhakka 2 has been produced by Yatin Jadhav and Swati Khopkar. The much-awaited film will hit the theatres on August 5.

It is worth noting that Siddharth got pan-India fame when he featured in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal movies. The Golmaal films established him as a prominent choice for comic roles. Last year, Siddharth also featured in Rohit Shetty’s Sooyavanshi.

