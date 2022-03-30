Marathi Actor Smita Gondkar Shares Funny Reel Featuring Her Mother

After her stint on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1, Smita Gondkar’s popularity soared in Maharashtra. She has become a well-known personality after playing an array of roles in films across genres.

The actor recently shared on Instagram a fun reel in which the actor is lip-synching the Pappi De Parula DJ song by Reshama Sonawane. In the reel, the actress can be seen acting with her mother. Sharing the video, Smita wrote, “Sach main maar Padi. Behind the scene coming up soon… #pappideparula #superhitsong #superhit #bestmom #motherdaughterlove”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smita Gondkar (@smita.gondkar)

In the video, Smita is accompanied by her mother. As she is asking for pecks on the cheek, her mother initially gives one, but the second time she jokingly thumps her. Going by her caption, it seems that Smita will soon share a BTS video of the reel. The fun video has been liked by fans and many praised Smita for her creativity on the song.

“Mother is a mother after all… Salute your mother,” said an Insta user. Another said, “The Paru Girl Rock” Meanwhile, one praising the actress’ mother said, “Your mother is very nice.”

Smita is an ardent social media user. She often shares photos and videos giving a glimpse into her life. On the work front, she was last seen in Hemant Dhome’s 2019 film Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2. In addition to Smita, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Sanjay Narvekar in the lead roles, the film had Mahesh Manjrekar, Mrinmayee Godbole, Umesh Kamat, Prasad Oak, and many others.

