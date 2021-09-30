Marathi Actor Sonalee Kulkarni's Breathtaking Pics Take Instagram by Storm

Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni has been in the headlines for all the work she has been doing and her travel pictures. The actor recently shared some pictures from her latest photoshoot on her Instagram handle and they have taken the platform by storm.

In the post, the actor looks traditional and dashing too. She is wearing a nose ring and a pathani red-coloured suit with flower print. Sonalee has opted for nude makeup with dark kohl eye makeup. Her hair is tied in a simple yet beautiful braid. Along with her quirky look, the actor has also given a Marathi caption: “Enough is enough. Now, look at my niece’s rubab.

Netizens in the comment section praised Sonalee’s look. One comment on the post said, “Wow so beautiful.” Another user asked her about the inspiration behind her look and wrote, “Madam your look is really awesome. what is the inspiration behind this beautiful pathani suit those awesome aqua green pumps and the gorgeous Nath?”

According to reports, the actor has worn this attire for a special reason. Sonalee has appeared as a special examiner in Maharashtra’s darling comedy show Maharashtra’s Comedy Fair. For this, she wore a pathani suit and a nose ring. Sonalee keeps sharing interesting pictures and videos on her social media accounts.

On May 7, last year, Sonalee tied the wedding knot with fiance Kunal Benodekar in Dubai. She shared the news on her Instagram handle last year on the occasion of her birthday. For the honeymoon, the newlywed had gone to the Maldives for a few days. She also shared some romantic photos from her honeymoon with her husband on her social media platform.

Talking about her work life, the actor gained huge popularity mainly among Marathi people for her Lavani dance performance in Nana Patekar’s movie Natarang in 2010. Sonalee has also featured in few Hindi films like Singham Returns and Grand Masti. She was also the judge of Zee Marathi’s show Yuva Dancing Queen with choreographer Mayur Vaidya.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here