Marathi Actor Sonalee Kulkarni’s Film 'Jhimma' to Premiere in Theatres on Nov 19

Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni has expressed happiness that her film will finally see the light of the day after almost a-year-and-a-half of misery that the novel coronavirus pandemic inflicted on humans. The Apsara fame is very active on social media and she keeps posting pictures and videos for her dear fans.

In her latest post, Sonalee wrote, “Looking at you 19th November !!! After 18 months, my movie is going to be released in cinemas again. We’ve all had bad days because of Pandemic, the big screen is all set again and we will play “Jhimma" to end such bad things and bring back happy days in our lives. Come on. Join us."

According to reports, Sonalee will be seen playing a key role of Maithili in the film. The role will portray a girl in a dilemma between sugarplum and marriage. The cinema halls and theatres that remained shut during the Covid crisis have been reopened after a considerable decline in the number of cases. The ‘Jhimma’ film will be released in all the Marathi cinemas.

About Sonali, the actor tied the wedding knot with Kunal Benodekar on May 7 this year and started a new phase in her life. The wedding took place in the presence of close relatives in Dubai. In 2014, Sonalee was also seen in Hindi blockbuster hit Singham Returns produced by Director Rohit Shetty.

The Covid-19 situation across the country has improved in the last few months and life is limping back to normal. In view of this, the government has given permission to reopen cinemas and theatres.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.