Marathi Actor Spruha Joshi Reveals She and Her Husband Didn't Like Each Other in College

Marathi actor Spruha Joshi, who will be seen in the upcoming movie Medium Spicy, recently revealed that she and her husband disliked each other before they came together.

Spruha and her husband Varad Laghate, in a recent interview, opened up about their time in college, where they were introduced as college correspondents for a newspaper. At the time, the soon-to-be couple disliked each other quite a bit.

When they had to spend a lot of time together working and managing two departments, they became friends. Soon when they started dating, they understood that they were perfect for each other. However, none of them proposed to each other. Instead, they gave each other time when both of them thought the time was right, they mutually decided to get married.

They have been with each other ever since. They got married in 2014 and have witnessed their relationship go from one stage to another. They consider each other their best friends and share everything.

Spruha Joshi will be seen in a small but crucial role in the upcoming movie Medium Spicy. The film boasts the finest ensemble of actors in the Marathi industry. The film also casts incredible names such as Lalit Prabhakar, Sai Tamhankar and Parna Pethe.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.