Marathi Actor Subodh Bhave lashes out at politicians

Seasoned Marathi actor Subodh Bhave has earned a respectable place in the film industry for his performances in films like Lokmanya – Ek Yug Purush, Tula Kalnar Nahi and others. Subodh is also a foot forward when it comes to sharing his opinions on different issues. The actor is in the news again for criticising politicians at an event recently.

Subodh recently lashed out at politicians while speaking at an event, in DES Pre-primary School in Mumbai, organised on the occasion of the death anniversary of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, on August 1.

Speaking about the current state of education and politics in India, Subodh said that we are always running after our careers. After having a good education we are thinking of getting a good job and how to go abroad to settle there. However, we have given the task of nation building in the hands of politicians who don’t deserve it, the actor added.

“If we want to create a good country, we have to lay the foundation of nationality by giving good education to the coming generation. Leaving the country in the hands of politicians will do nothing. We are seeing what they all do every day,” said the actor.

On this occasion, a dance drama Shatsuryache Tej was also staged by the students of the school. Around 250 students took part in the event at the school and the governing body members of the Deccan Education Society, which runs the pre-primary school, attended the event.

On the work front, Subodh is hosting the reality show Bus Bai Bus on Zee Marathi television. The show airs at 21.30pm every Friday and Saturday.

The recent episodes of the show with politician Supriya Sule and actress Amruta Khanvilkar have received a good response from the viewers. Bus Bai Bus is a celebrity chat show where famous and successful people from all sections of society appear as the guests.

Besides this show Subodh will be seen in the film Phulrani directed by Vishwas Joshi. Phulrani is expected to release this year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here