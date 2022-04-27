Marathi Actor Subodh Bhave Latest Instagram Post Has Just One Word -- 'Search'

Subodh Bhave is not only a great actor but also a producer and director. To date, Subodh has played some of the coolest roles in various films. Being an ardent social media user, Subodh often expresses his thoughts in his posts on Instagram. The actor recently shared a photo with a one-word caption, which grabbed everyone’s attention. Captioning the photo, Subodh wrote, “Search…”

The caption confused everyone. Many in the comment section wondered what exactly was Subodh looking for.

Commenting on the post, a fan wrote, “What kind of search? New to another accessory? No need. You already look very handsome.”

Another, asking him to come back to Mumbai, said, “What are you looking for, come back now. Let us Mumbaikars also have your Darshan.”

Meanwhile, a few days ago Subodh shared a photo featuring himself with the Microsoft logo in the backdrop with the caption, “Just joined …. Microsoft.” Soon after the photo grabbed attention, many wondered if Subodh had quit acting.

For the unversed, Subodh Bhave, with his whole team, is currently touring the US for his popular play Ashrunchi Jhali Phule. His play was recently performed in Atlanta.

On the work front, the actor, earlier in March this year, wrapped dubbing for the upcoming Marathi film Phulrani. Sharing a selfie with director Vishwas Joshi, Subodh announced the news. In the film, Subodh will be seen essaying the character of Vikram Rajadhyaksha. The film is slated to release on Diwali, 2022.

The popular actor, writer, producer, and the director is known for his work in Marathi Cinema. Best known for his work in Ani… Dr Kashinath Ghanekar, Balgandharva, and Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Subodh has acted in many commercially successful and critically acclaimed Marathi movies.

