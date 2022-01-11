Marathi Actor Subodh Bhave's Team Wins PBCL Cricket Tournament

Famous Marathi actor Subodh Bhave’s team Shivneri Lions won the 2022 Punit Balan Celebrity Cricket League (PBCL), organised by the Punit Balan Group, on January 10 in Pune. Various cine personalities from the Marathi film industry played in the tournament.

Subodh Bhave-led Shivneri Lions became the first-ever winners of the PBCL, defeating Panhala Panthers in the final. The actor posted a picture on Instagram to celebrate his team’s success.

The picture Bhave posted featured the winning team with the PBCL trophy. He dedicated the victory to his teammates, saying he was proud of Shivneri Lions’ performance in the tournament.

The caption of the post read: “Winners of PBCL Season 1. Our team ‘Shivneri Lions’ won this first-ever celebrity cricket tournament. This has been possible because of the hard work of my entire team and excellent performances from everyone. A big thank you to the organisers.”

Bhave was also praised for his performance on the cricket field as he led his side to the PBCL title.

The 2022 PBCL final was played between Panhala Panthers and Shivneri Lions. Batting first, Panhala Panthers amassed 76 runs in 10 overs for the loss of eight wickets. Shikhar Thakur was Panhala’s top scorer with 14 runs. Adish Vaidya and Kunal Phadke contributed 11 and 10 runs respectively.

In reply, Soham Bandekar remained unbeaten on 20, whereas Deepak Naidu scored 18 runs to help Shivneri Lions chase down the target with six wickets to spare.

Various film and television artists from the Marathi entertainment industry participated in the tournament. Actors Mahesh Manjrekar (Panhala Panthers), Pravin Tarde (Raigad royals), Sharad Kelkar (Pratapgad Warriors), Siddharth Jadhav (Sinhagad Strikers) captained the other four sides in the tournament.

Subodh Bhave’s shot to fame following his performances in movies Balgandharva and Katyar Kaljat Ghusali.

