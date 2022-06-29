Marathi Actor Sumeet Raghavan's Next Ekda Kay Zala To Hit Theatres On This Date

Marathi actor Sumeet Raghvan, who has been seen in the lead role in the TV show Wagle Ki Duniya, has announced the release date of his next film. Sumeet will be appearing in the upcoming Marathi film called Ekda Kay Zala. The film will hit the big screen on August 5. Singer-composer Saleel Kulkarni is the writer and director of the movie. Through this film, Saleel will demonstrate the other side of his talent to the viewers for the first time.

Recently a teaser of the film was released. Sumeet shared this teaser on his social media handle with the caption, “From August 5. What happened once. A unique story of a man who tells a story.” This teaser has increased the curiosity among the viewers.

One of the fans wrote, “Very excited”, while another one said, “All the best and looking forward to August.” Fans seem to be quite excited about the project. The video received more than 3K views on Instagram.

The film also stars Urmilla Kothare, Ankur Porwal, Mohan Agashe, Suhas Joshi, Pushkar Shrotri, and Chimukla Arjun as a child actor. After seeing the teaser, the story of the film appears to be a sweet relationship between father and son.

