Marathi Actor Swapnil Joshi's 'Biwi' Reel Will Surely Tickle Your Funny Bone

Actor Swapnil Joshi has shared a funny reel in which he is seen joking about his wife. While Swapnil can be seen in front of the camera, funny audio plays in the background. A man can be heard saying that my wife was no less than a festival and then makes a joke about it. The video is in Hindi. Let’s have a look at it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swapnil Joshi (@swwapnil_joshi)

Swapnil stays in touch with his fans on social media and posts about his professional and personal life. Even the fans do not leave any chance to interact with their favourite actor. They shower his posts with likes and comments, just as they have done with this reel. Swapnil has captioned this video, “BIWI". The video has received more than 32,000 likes in a day.

The video is currently going viral on social media. People have posted some interesting comments as well. While one of the users said, “Outstanding sir", another wrote, “Loved the expressions". A third user commented, “Million dollar expressions, amazing". As far as his work is concerned Swapnil is a very well known name in Marathi and Hindi entertainment industry.

He has been a crush of many young girls for a long time. The actor has a huge fan base that came through Marathi serials, films, web series and reality shows. Not long ago, he appeared in a web series. As per reports he will soon be seen in a Marathi show.

