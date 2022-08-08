Marathi Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi Shares Photo From First Day Of Shooting In London

Marathi actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi was last seen in web series Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi on SONY LIV. He received appreciation from audiences and critics alike for his portrayal of Nirmal Pathak. Vaibhav will now entertain viewers with another project and he recently shared a photo from the shooting of the film. Vaibhav is currently in London for the shooting of his upcoming film and he shared a photo of reading the script on the first day of the shoot.

Sharing the photo, the actor said,“First day of shoot …seems like the perfect start, with sunshine on my face and script in my hand.” Apart from the caption, Vaibhav did not share any details regarding this project.

Actresses Sai Deodhar and Hruta Durgule wished Vaibhav for his next project. A user displayed his happiness over the fact that Marathi films are being shot in London. One fan also asked Vaibhav about the release date of Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi season 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VAIBHAV TATWAWADI (@vaibhav.tatwawaadi)

Apart from this project, recently Vaibhav also shared an Instagram reel describing his last day of dubbing of a film. The Pondicherry actor wrote that he will start working on next project after completing the dubbing. Vaibhav didn’t reveal the details of this project as well. The reel looked beautiful with song Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya’s cover by singer Suryaveer playing in the background.

A fan wrote in the comment section that she wished this project could be Bhetali Tu Punha’s sequel. Bhetali Tu Punha narrates the story of Alok and Ashwini. Ashwini loves Alok but he didn’t reciprocate her feelings. They meet again in Goa where Alok realises his mistake of rejecting Ashwini. Bhetali Tu Punha struck a chord with audiences and was a box office success. Vaibhav had spilled the beans about Bhetali Tu Punha’s sequel last year in an interview. Vaibhav said that director Jayant Pawar and producers want to go ahead with Bhetali Tu Punha’s sequel idea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VAIBHAV TATWAWADI (@vaibhav.tatwawaadi)



Besides these projects, Vaibhav will also be seen in an untitled Makarand Mane film. He is also a part of Tumhari Pyari Savita.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here