Home » News » Movies » Marathi Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi Wraps Shooting of His Upcoming Film
1-MIN READ

Marathi Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi Wraps Shooting of His Upcoming Film

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 18, 2022, 20:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Vaibhav was last seen in the web series Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi, directed by Rahul Pandey and Satish Nair.

In the picture, Vaibhav can be seen lying on a table at what appears to be an eatery.

Marathi actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi is currently busy shooting for a couple of upcoming projects. The actor recently shared a picture of himself from the United Kingdom to announce wrapping the shoot of his next film, which remains untitled as of yet. In the picture, Vaibhav can be seen laying his head on a table at what appears to be an eatery as he sported a blue shirt over grey pants.

Sharing the pic on Instagram, he captioned his post writing, “And it’s a wrap (heart emojis) Pack up.” Soon after Vaibhav Tatwawaadi’s photo surfaced online, a fan extended their best wishes to the actor while others showered him with a heap of praises in the comment section of his post.

Take a look:


Not so long ago, he had shared a photo of himself from London reading a script. However, Vaibhav did not disclose any other details about the project.


Vaibhav was last seen in the web series Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi, directed by Rahul Pandey and Satish Nair. Vaibhav left the audience hooked to the screens with his exemplary portrayal of Nirmal Pathak’s character in the series. The web series was appreciated for a deft portrayal of today’s socio-political scenario. Viewers lauded the series for its authentic portrayal of Nirmal’s character.

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi will be next seen in an untitled film by Makarand Mane. The film also stars Anjali Patil in the lead role. He will also play a key role in the much-awaited film Tumhari Pyari Savita as Rajbir Singh Hooda. The project has been helmed by Abhay Chhabra. Alongside Vaibhav, it stars Mallika Sherawat, Supriya Shukla and many others in prominent roles.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

first published:August 18, 2022, 20:12 IST
last updated:August 18, 2022, 20:12 IST