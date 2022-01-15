Marathi Actor Vishal Nikam Requests Media Not to Link his Name With Anyone in Industry

Days after reports claimed that Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner Vishal Nikam is in a relationship with Akshay Surekha Hindalkar, he has requested the media to allow him some privacy. He requested the media not to link his name to anyone in the industry as it can hurt the person without any reason. He has assured his fans that he will reveal the name of his lady love in the coming days.

In Bigg Boss Marathi 3, Vishal frequently talked about a damsel which aroused curiosity among his fans to know about the name of his girlfriend. Recently, news reports emerged that he is in love with Akshay Surekha Hindalkar, an actor who worked in the serial Sata Janmach Gathi. Now, he has objected to such reports and requested the media to not link his name with anyone.

Vishal Nikam recently shared a note on his Instagram account, saying “As I said before when the right time comes, I will name my Soundarya. She is a normal girl. So please don’t link my name with anyone in the industry. Because it can hurt the person for no reason. And please be patient … give me some time.”

Earlier an Instagram handle Marathiserials_official, which provides updates about Marathi TV and film industry, shared a picture of Vishal and Akshay Surekha Hindalkar and hinted that they were in a relationship. They both previously collaborated for the TV drama Sata Janmachya Gathi and it was claimed that Akshay is Vishal’s Saundarya.

Actor Vishal started his film career with the Marathi movie Mithun in 2018 starring opposite Amruta Dhongade. He also starred in the TV show Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba. He became a household name among the Marathi audience for his performance in the Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji as Shiva Kashid.

