Marathi Actors Suyash Tilak And Aayushi Bhave Get Married, Share Photos

Marathi actor Suyash Tilak and actress Aayushi Bhave got married on October 21 in a grand ceremony in Pune. Now the pictures of the wedding are being circulated on social media. Fans are showering good wishes and love for the newlyweds. The Instagram handle of Rajshri Marathi has shared the photos of Suyash and Aayushi’s wedding.

The wedding ceremony had only a few people in attendance owing to Covid-19 restrictions. Apart from the wedding, pictures of mehndi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies have also been shared by Suyash on his Instagram.

Suyash Tilak had become a household name after his stint in the popular Marathi show ‘Tu Tithe Mein’. He was also quite famous for his role of Jayaram Khanolkar in the show Ka re Durava. Currently, he is essaying the role of Shantanu in the show Shubhmangal Online.

On the other hand, Aayushi Bhave is an actress-dancer who took part in the reality show Yuva Dancing Queen. She is going to appear in a few Marathi movies soon. Suyash surprised everyone by sharing photos of his engagement with Aayushi a few days back on social media. He shared the pictures on his ladylove’s birthday, thereby giving a pleasant surprise to his fans.

In the pictures, Aayushi is seen donning a beautiful orange bridal saree along with the traditional nathni (Marathi nose-ring) while Suyash is wearing a crisp white kurta with a pearl necklace.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.