Marathi Actress Abhidnya Bhave Shares Video From Her Father’s 60th Birthday Bash

Marathi actress Abhidnya Bhave has always maintained a strong connection to her fans and followers through social media. Once in a while, she offers a glimpse into her personal life too through her posts. Be it the personal struggle she and her husband faced after he was diagnosed with cancer to going on romantic dates together, she has been sharing moments from her personal life.

In her recent post on Instagram, the actress shared a video from her father’s 60th birthday party. From the video it appears that her entire family is enjoying it together. The video starts with the actress travelling in a car all decked up for the party and then shifts indoors where family and friends can be seen enjoying the place adorned with balloons. Abhidnya’s father is then seen cutting the cake surrounded by the family members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhidnya bhave (@abhidnya.u.b)

However, the festivities are not limited to indoor celebrations only. In the video it is seen that her family members engage in exciting outdoor games. A few members were also seen having fun in the swimming pool. The video runs with the Hollow Coves by Coastline playing in the background, which adds a sublime feel to it. Overall, all of her family members seemed to have a blast and she aptly captioned the video ‘It was a happy day’.

Abhidnya earlier shared a video documenting how she and her husband Mehul Pai were playing a short and fun game during one of his cancer chemotherapy sessions, captioning the video, ‘This is how we treat our therapy days.’ Take a look at the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhidnya bhave (@abhidnya.u.b)

On the work front, Abhidnya is currently playing the negative role of Pushpavalli in the show Tu Tevha Tashi opposite Swapnil Joshi and Shilpa Tulaskar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.