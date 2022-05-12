Marathi Actress Akshaya Naik Shares Rafting Photo From Her Vacation in Rishikesh

Marathi actress Akshaya Naik has taken a break from her busy schedule and she is enjoying her vacation in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. She recently shared a few pictures on Instagram from her holiday trip. In the photo she is seen doing rafting along with her friends. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Rishikesh 2022! River Rafting. Ticking off Bucket List.”

Many of her fans and friends from the Marathi industry are commenting on the photo. Akshaya is quite active on social media and she regularly shares her photos and videos on Instagram. She has over 1.83 lakh followers on the photo sharing platform.

Akshaya often shares her views on different issues and she is known for her posts on body positivity.

Recently, she also shared another video from her vacation in Rishikesh. In the video she is seen with her friend. She captioned the video as, “ Every single day I love my occupation”.

Akshaya started her acting career in Marathi television industry with the reality show MTV Big F. She has also worked in popular Hindi shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

In 2020, Akshaya signed Colors Marathi’s show Sundara Manamadhe Bharli. The series is produced by Manava Naik under the banner of Strawberry Pictures. In this show she plays the lead role as Latika. The series revolves around Latika who is a very warm-hearted and intelligent girl filled with optimism. She is a perfect daughter, sister and a friend, but she often faces rejection when it comes to her marriage. This character of Latika has made Akshaya a household name among Marathi television viewers.

