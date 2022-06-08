Marathi Actress Amruta Khanvilkar Looks Gorgeous in White Saree

Actress Amruta Khanvikar is in news after the overwhelming response to her latest Marathi film Chanramukhi, which released on April 29. Amruta’s role as a Tamasha singer and dancer was well appreciated by the audiences and critics. Amruta is playing the role of Chandramukhi, a singer and dancer of Tamasha, a folk dance form of Maharashtra.

Amruta has a huge fan following on social media and she often keeps on sharing her photos and videos. The actress never fails to impress her fans with her mesmerising beauty.

Recently Amruta has shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the photos she looks drop-dead gorgeous in a white saree. The diva still seems to be in her Chandramukhi avatar and her love for the moon doesn’t seem to be over yet.

Carrying so much grace and elegance with her, the actress looks elegant in the white saree against a pink backdrop. The diva wore a beautiful white embroidered organza saree. Keeping it all subtle and giving a monochrome vibe, she chose to wear a white blouse with it. She completed the entire look with silver long earrings and some white flowers in her low bun.

A few days back the actress shared her look for the IIFA Awards evening and the photos went viral. She wore a beautiful black gown with a white detailed bow on it. The gown had a deep V-neck and full sleeves. She finished the whole look with a winged eye and sleek open hair.

On the work front, after the success of Prasad Oak directorial Chandramukhi, Amruta is preparing for her Hindi web series, a Disney+Hotstar original. Then she has a Marathi film in the pipeline.

